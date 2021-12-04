Jay-Z

His name says it all. Rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z got his start in the Marcy Housing Projects in Brooklyn (off the JMZ subway line), where he was raised by his mother and got involved with crime as youth. The rapper has since moved on to become one of the most successful music moguls in the world, however, dabbling in everything from nightclubs (his 40/40 Club in Manhattan) to clothing (Rocawear) to sports (his Rocnation Sports). Married to Beyonce, he is also part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets.