Shania Twain

One of country music’s biggest stars had a bleak time growing up in the wilderness of Timmins, Ontario. Shania Twain‘s mother split from her father when she was 2, and the household scraped by, often with not enough food to eat or money to pay for heat. As a result, Twain sang in bars at the age of 8 to earn extra income. Twain’s mother and stepfather died in a tragic car crash in 1987, causing the singer to put an abrupt hold on her career to return to Ontario to care for her younger siblings.