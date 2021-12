Sean “Diddy” Combs

The music mogul’s beginnings can be traced back to a public housing project in Harlem, where his father, Melvin Combs, was shot to death at age 33 in a crime linked to his association with New York drug dealer Frank Lucas. Combs attended Howard University as a business major, but dropped out in 1989, opting to instead intern at Uptown Records and later start his own label, Bad Boy Records. The rest is history.