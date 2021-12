50 Cent

Rapper 50 Cent had a rough time growing up in the South Jamaica area of Queens, New York. The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper began getting involved in the drug game at the young age of 12 during the 1980s crack epidemic, and was famously shot at and struck by nine bullets after trying to leave the drug scene in 2000. He was discovered by fellow rapper Eminem in 2002, and worked with him and Dr. Dre to become one of the world’s highest selling rappers.