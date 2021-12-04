Demi Moore

Demi Moore‘s upbringing was colorful, to say the least. The acclaimed actress grew up with an alcoholic mother (whom she completely cut off in 1990 after she walked away from a rehab stay Moore had paid for) and a stepfather who committed suicide ten years earlier. She attended high school, but eventually dropped out during her junior year to work at a debt collection agency. She went on to try her hand at a modeling career and acting, but really hit it big with 1990’s haunting Ghost.