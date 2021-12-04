Sylvester Stallone

Rocky Balboa triumphs all! Sylvester Stallone and younger brother Frank grew up with a rocky childhood, spending time in foster care due to his parents’ hostile relationship. He eventually ended up in Philadelphia, living with his mother and her second husband, but he continued to struggle. When he finally decided to take a leap of faith and move to New York pursue acting, he took up all sorts of odd jobs to make ends meet, including cleaning lions’ cages at the Central Park Zoo.