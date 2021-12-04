Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is living the American Dream. The Austrian-born actor, politician and body-builder had an abusive, alcoholic police chief father growing up, and was often pitted against his brother in fights. As a result, the former California governor refused to attend the funerals of either his father (in 1972) or his brother, who died in a car crash in 1971. Schwarzenegger instead found his escape in movies and in eventually immigrating to the United States in 1968.