Celebrities Who Went From Rags to Riches

David Oyelowo

The actor found moderate success in London and moved his family to Los Angeles to find more work — right before the 2008 recession hit. “It got pretty dark for a moment. I’ll never forget, my wife and I got down to our last $3. We couldn’t go to the hole in the wall because we were at rock bottom,” the England native told the London’s The Times in December 2020. “And the reason I know it was $3 is because I remember standing in our house and giving her $2 and, almost symbolically, keeping the extra dollar in my wallet. And just feeling like, ‘What did we do coming here? What were we thinking?’”

It took a few more years of minor roles, but Oyelowo changed his career trajectory when he landed Lee Daniels’ The Butler, which came out in 2013.