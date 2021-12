Jewel

The "Hands" singer-songwriter grew up in an Alaskan farmhouse that didn't have indoor plumbing. Jewel and her father often sang together in bars and taverns to earn money. In 1993, Jewel, then a homeless teenager, was discovered by talent manager Inga Vainshtein in a coffee shop in San Diego. The singer's 1995 debut album, Pieces of You, went platinum with the help of singles "Who Will Save Your Soul" and "Foolish Games."