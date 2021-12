Justin Bieber

The “Purpose” singer was raised by single mother Pattie Mallette (who never married Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber) in Ontario, Canada. During Justin’s childhood, Mallette worked numerous low-paying office jobs and raised her son in a low-income household. As fans know, the heartthrob was discovered by manager Scooter Braun in 2008 and has since become one of the most powerful musicians of the 2010s.