Kelly Clarkson

The "Piece by Piece" singer, whose parents divorced when she was 6 years old, grew up in a conservative Texas home. In 2001, she moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of a music career. Shortly after arriving in L.A., Clarkson lost her apartment to a devastating fire and was forced to move back to Texas, where she worked at a movie theater, among other low-paying jobs. In 2002, she auditioned for American Idol and became the singing competition's first winner and one of the best-selling artists of the 2000s.