Nicki Minaj
The "Feeling Myself" rapper's life was uprooted at the age of 5 when her family moved from Trinidad to a poor neighborhood in Queens, New York, following a brief stay in the Bronx. Minaj recounted her tough past in a December 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, "When I first came to America, I would … pray that God would make me rich so that I could take care of my mother." Since signing to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment label in 2009, the MC has become one of the most recognizable names in rap music.Back to top