Nicki Minaj

The "Feeling Myself" rapper's life was uprooted at the age of 5 when her family moved from Trinidad to a poor neighborhood in Queens, New York, following a brief stay in the Bronx. Minaj recounted her tough past in a December 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, "When I first came to America, I would … pray that God would make me rich so that I could take care of my mother." Since signing to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment label in 2009, the MC has become one of the most recognizable names in rap music.