Tyler Perry

The Madea creator struggled with homelessness and poverty before becoming one of the highest-paid men in entertainment. Perry told The Times in 2019 that he was always “running from poverty” in the early days of his career. “For 10, maybe 15 years, I got lost in the madness of it,” Perry said at the time. “I didn’t want to date, I didn’t want kids, I didn’t want anything until I’d reached a place where I felt financially comfortable.”