Pics

Leap Year Babies! Celebrities Who Were Born on February 29

By
Alex Rocco Celebrities Who Were Born on February 29
 Nick Ut/AP/Shutterstock
10
6 / 10
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Alex Rocco

The Godfather star was born in 1936. He died in 2015 at age 79.

Back to top