Pics Leap Year Babies! Celebrities Who Were Born on February 29 By Nicholas Hautman February 28, 2021 Invision/AP/Shutterstock 10 1 / 10 Ja Rule The Grammy nominee was born in 1976. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News