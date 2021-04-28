Kesha

“My name is Kesha. Keh-sha,” the “Praying” singer emphasized in an April 2021 TikTok video. “Not Kee-Sha. Not Ketchup. Kesha.”

Her mom, Pebe Sebert, also clarified the pronunciation for fans in an upload of her own. “The name Kesha’s actually a Hungarian family name that [my son] Lagan would have been named if he had been a girl,” the songwriter said. “But since he wasn’t, the name is actually pronounced Ket-ta-cha in Hungarian and so I decided to make it easier and to make it Kesha. And that’s where Kesha came from.”