Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio

The actors had a fangirl moment when they bumped into Perry on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“‘That’s Luke f–king Perry!’” Pitt recalled saying to DiCaprio in their cover story for Esquire’s Summer 2019 issue, published in May of that year. “We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers. It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him.”

The Titanic star agreed, saying, “I remember my friend Vinny, who is in the film as well, we walked in and we both had this butterfly moment of like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s Luke Perry over there!’”