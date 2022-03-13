Drew Barrymore

The Charlie’s Angels actress revealed that while she’s been acting since she was a kid, she still gets tongue-tied when she spends time with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. That list includes Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Sarah Cooper.

“With legends @chelseahandler @amyschumer @sarahkatesilverman @sarahcpr #highlightofmylife,” the Drew Barrymore Show host wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “I’m not someone who posts a lot with other people when I’m out socially. I’m not trying to show my fab life. Most of my friends are life longers and we kind of just hang!”

The Wedding Singer star added: “I stay home a lot and I am lucky that my job allows me to be around incredible jaw dropping people but usually it’s because my professional life brought me to a situation! But this is a moment I am so proud of.”

She noted that she was a “weirdo” with the group of women. “I am a fan. I was fan girling out so hard. And this is a moment I had to share,” Barrymore concluded. “Thank you to these comedy goddesses who are also amazing humans to boot. Wow. Pinch me!”