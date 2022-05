Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid’s Tale star was literally speechless when she met Sandra Bullock at an awards show. “I just didn’t know what to say,” Moss said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2022. “She’s so cool, and she’s so funny, and we stood backstage next to each other at God knows which thing, and I just stood there and didn’t say anything to her. I froze.”