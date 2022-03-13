Emma Stone

The Easy A actress recalled being captivated by Leonardo DiCaprio in 2017 when she received her Academy Awards trophy from the actor.

“I’d seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life,” Stone said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in May 2021. “I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old. I was walking to Leo and I was like, ‘This is officially the most surreal moment of my life.’ I could not believe it.”

The La La Land star added: “I think he probably thinks I’m like a little weird, ‘cause whenever I see him, I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, just in little moments, either at the same event or something. He’s very sweet though. But that was truly — that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him.”