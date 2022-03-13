Mindy Kaling

“I SCREAMED when I was walking out of my dad and step-mom’s house and randomly saw @thechristinequinn on a break from shooting Selling Sunset on the sidewalk,” the Mindy Project alum wrote via Instagram in July 2021 after her Christine Quinn sighting. “It’s my favorite show on TV and not in like a ‘guilty pleasure’ way; that show is SO GOOD.”

Kaling added: “Christine is a fabulous real estate agent and new mom who sells $30 million dollar mansions in 7 inch Louboutins. Plus, she keeps things spicy which is always nice! I love the whole cast and this made my year. Queen!”