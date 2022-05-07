Why Sophie Turner Turned Down Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Afterparty Invite

Sophie Turner

“[Kendall Jenner] was at the Met [Gala] and I love the Kardashians,” the Game of Thrones alum revealed during a May 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I think she’s so gorgeous in real life and I was so, like, struck by her beauty. She invited me to this low-key afterparty.”

After Turner was admittedly starstruck by the model, she turned down the sweet invitation. “And I’m like, ‘Why? Why do I do this to myself?’” the England native told Jimmy Fallon. “I just sat in bed and ate pasta and I was like, ‘Could be somewhere else right now.’”