Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal

Good husband! The Good Wife actress married the New York-based lawyer in November 2007 and welcomed son Kieran in January 2008. The family reside in Manhattan, where the ER alum filmed her CBS drama. “I met my husband at a dinner party that I wasn’t going to go,” Margulies said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2011. “I feel bad because people objectify him and they’re like, ‘Oh, your husband is so hot.’ The truth is, he is unbelievably bright and smart and went to Harvard Law.”