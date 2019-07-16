Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich

Sexy support. Moore married the film screenwriter-producer in November 2003, 19 months after they welcomed daughter Liv. Their son Caleb arrived in December 2007 In February 2015, the actress gushed about her hubby after winning her first Oscar for Still Alice. “He was the first person to see the movie,” she told press backstage. “We walked out, and he said, ‘You’re going to win an Oscar,'” she recalled. “That’s how much he supported me from the very, very beginning.” She joked in her speech: “I read an article that said that winning an Oscar could lead to living five years longer. If that’s true, I’d really like to thank the Academy because my husband is younger than me.”