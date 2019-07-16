Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

The Oscar winner met the cameraman while filming The Mexican in 2001 and married a year later. “I hope that there are people who agree that I have done some good, kind things in my life, but to really, ultimately, stand fully in a moment of realizing that I was born to love and to be the wife of this man,” Roberts told Good Morning America at the time. “He is formidable. He is a man among men, unselfish and all-encompassing.” The couple welcomed twins Phinnaeus and Hazel in November 2004 and son Henry in June 2007.