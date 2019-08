Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The How I Met Your Mother alum wed the celebrity chef in a romantic ceremony in Italy in September 2014. The couple had their twins, Harper and Gideon, whom they welcomed in 2010 via surrogate, by their side. “It was nice, very small and intimate. Only about 45 people were there,” the Broadway vet said on The View days after his nuptials. “It was less about a proclamation and more about a declaration that I was able to share in front of our kids.”