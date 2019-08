Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Hot teacher! The Oscar winner and dancer-choreographer fell in love on set of Black Swan in 2009, and announced they were both engaged and expecting their first child in December 2010. “There was no way the attraction could be missed. I don’t think he could help himself — she’s dazzling!” an insider told Us at the time. The couple welcomed son Aleph June 2011 and daughter Amalia in March 2017.