Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway

Hathaway got engaged to the actor-producer in November 2011 after three years of dating. The couple tied the knot in Big Sur, California, in September 2012 before welcoming their first child together, son Jonathan, in April 2016. “I’m so delighted by [Adam],” she told USA Today in 2011. “He’s all the things you want a partner to be. I so find joy in his presence.”