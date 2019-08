Brendon Urie and Sarah Orzechowski

Orzechowski, who has been married to Urie since 2013, proved dreams do come true when she made a big impression on the Panic! at the Disco singer at one of his shows. He told fans in a Reddit AMA in 2014: “I met Sarah while touring for Pretty. Odd. She was dating someone else at the time, but I couldn’t get her out of my mind. By some good fortune and some help from mutual friends, we met up again 8 months later when she happened to be single.”