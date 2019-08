Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

The “Shape of You” singer may be one of the biggest artists in the world, but his wife, Seaborn, has a much-less glamorous title as an “advisory consultant.” Though the couple, who met as teenagers, didn’t date as kids, only reconnecting in New York City in 2015, their hometown connection proved strong: Sheeran confirmed his marriage in 2019’s “Remember the Name.”