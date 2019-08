Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

The British star didn’t let his star status stand in the way of his relationship with the financial publicist, whom he began dating in 2012 and married in 2014. “They have a very relaxed and supportive relationship,” an insider told Us of the couple in December 2014. “They seemed to have always known they were going to spend the rest of their lives together.” The couple share two kids.