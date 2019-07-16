Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman

The Hunger Games star admitted to Allure in May 2015 that she didn’t expect to marry sports writer Handelman when she first hooked up with him as a teenager. Their love went the distance, however: They got married in 2003 and welcomed kids Felix and Magnus in 2011 and 2012, respectively. “Really, what happened was I’ve never met anyone that I liked more,” she said. “In the early years, did I have crushes or little interests here and there? I know my husband did, and so did I, but we stayed together.”