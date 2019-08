Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

McNearney was a writer’s assistant on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she fell for the host — and vice versa. She told Glamour in February 2014 that though Kimmel initially insulted her upon meeting, calling her penchant for triathalons “really stupid,” his mastery of the kitchen won her over. “We really liked each other as friends, and then it just kind of turned. He cooked for me, and that was it,” she joked. “It sealed the deal.”