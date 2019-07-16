Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall

The Birdbox actress took up with the photographer in September 2015 after he snapped pics for her son Louis’ 5th birthday party. Though he isn’t as high-profile as some of her exes (including Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Gosling and ex-husband Jesse James), their relationship seems to work just fine for the Oscar winner — a source told Us in June 2019 that she “knows Bryan is the one.” “Bryan is such a sweet soul, and things couldn’t be more different from the toxic relationships she’s been in before,” the insider shared.