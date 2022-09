Victoria Beckham

Working with mothers2mothers, the former Spice Girl donated 600 items from her personal closet in 2014 for an auction to raise money for the org, which strives to eliminate the transmission of HIV and AIDS between mothers and their unborn children. She has also spoken at the UN, saying, “I’m a mother, and I want to reach out and help as many women and mothers as I can. Babies should not be born with HIV.”