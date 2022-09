Bono

The U2 frontman’s name has become synonymous with philanthropy. Since 1999, he has been a main presence in campaigning for third-world debt relief and raising awareness of problems in Africa like the AIDS pandemic. In 2002, he took a four-country tour of Africa with then-Treasury Secretary Paul H. O’Neill. In 2007, he traveled with NBC’s Brian Williams to Africa to showcase the plight of the people. The following year, he was awarded the Man of Peace prize.