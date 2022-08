Beyonce

After Hurricane Katrina devastated the South in 2005, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland founded the Survivor Foundation to provide transitional housing for victims in their hometown of Houston, Texas. Years later the singer was named an ambassador for the 2012 World Humanitarian Day, donating her song “I Was Here” to the campaign. In 2013 the “Flawless” singer worked with other celebs in the Chime For Change campaign to promote female empowerment.