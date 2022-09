Gabrielle Union

The Bring It On star has become known for speaking out against racism and sexism in the workplace. She has also become an ally to those who’ve been sexually assaulted, sharing her own story about being raped as a teenager and giving a voice to others who’ve had the same experience. The Being Mary Jane alum is also an ambassador for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, supporter of the Young Survivor Coalition (YSC) and the Rape Treatment Center (RTC) at UCLA.