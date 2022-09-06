Gisele Bündchen

The supermodel is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. She is a philanthropist and environmentalist who has fought for sustainability and environmental conservation around the globe. At home, she practices the “three Rs: reduce, reuse, recycle” and tries to live as green as possible. “I believe our responsibility is to take care of the earth and its natural resources,” the Brazil native told Marie Claire in March 2020. “Our survival depends on it. My goal in life is to leave the earth in a better place for future generations.”