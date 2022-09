Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The couple are both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors — Bloom was appointed in 2009 and Perry four years later — who continually use their platform to help children. The pair had UNICEF share the news of their daughter Daisy’s arrival in August 2020 alongside a message calling for donations to help newborns and pregnant women who don’t have access to clean birthing facilities, vaccines and medicines around the world.