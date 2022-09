Mark Ruffalo

The Avengers actor founded the Water Defense organization in 2010, which tried to ban hydraulic fracturing in New York. The nonprofit is no more, but Ruffalo is still fighting against oil pipelines and fracturing for natural gas. In November 2019, he testified in Congress regarding the need for regulation of polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS, the toxic chemical that is highlighted in his film Dark Waters.