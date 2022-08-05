Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd

Women were front and center at the 2018 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills in January 2018, when they hit the red carpet together in solidarity. They all wore black in support of the Time’s Up moment, which helps fund legal aid for women who have been sexually abused or harassed in the workplace. Many of them also brought along inspiring female activists as their dates to raise more awareness for women’s rights and other important causes.