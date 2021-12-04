Jon Gosselin and Michael Lohan

Gosselin became fast friends with Lindsay Lohan‘s estranged dad in the Hamptons in July 2009. But their friendship was doomed after Michael began dating Gosselin’s ex, reporter Kate Major, later that year. (The couple divorced in 2018 after four years of marriage.)

One year later, Michael accused the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum of cheating him out of money.

“Jon knows what the deal was. I kept him out of harm’s way… and he stabbed me in the back,” the amateur boxer told Access in 2010. “When you open your door to somebody and you give them a safe haven and a place to go and then they turn around and bite the hand that feeds or stab you in the back, that doesn’t sit well with me.”