Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow

Though they’ve been friends since 1999, a source close to both stars claimed the women had a major falling out in June 2010. “They don’t speak,” the insider told Us. “I can’t tell you exactly why they had the falling out, but Gwyneth can be jealous and competitive.”

In April of that same year, the Goop founder hinted that she and the “Material Girl” singer weren’t as close as they once were. When talking to British Vogue about Madonna’s former trainer Tracy Anderson, Paltrow sniped, “Yeah, it’s good that [Tracy] doesn’t train Madonna anymore. It was too much. She keeps people waiting — it takes up your whole day.”