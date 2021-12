Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan

After being shut out of Charlotte Ronson‘s private Hollywood party at Chateau Marmont in 2009, Richie reportedly dissed Lohan by ignoring the actress as she walked by her. “Everyone’s turned on me,” Lohan later told Us.

Five years later, the Simple Life alum opened up about her brief friendship with the Mean Girls star on a 2014 episode of Watch What Happens Live, saying, “[I] haven’t spoken to her in a while,” choosing not to elaborate any further.