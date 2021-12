Rachel Zoe and Brad Goreski

Though Goreski claims his professional split with Zoe was amicable, a source close to the styling duo says otherwise. “Brad has gotten a little big in the head and Rachel is not happy,” a source told Us. As for Zoe? “She’s so focused on everything else that he was doing all of the work.”

During a July 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Zoe admitted, “I don’t see him,” later adding, “People should be professional. They should.”