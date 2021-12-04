Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato

The once inseparable BFFs reportedly grew apart when Gomez befriended country star Taylor Swift. When Lovato was asked in January 2010 if they were still close to their Princess Protection Program costar, they shot back coldly: “Ask Taylor.”

A decade later, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer told Harper’s Bazaar that they no longer keep in touch with the Only Murders in the Building actress.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her,” Lovato said in April 2020. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”