Tori Spelling and Tiffani Thiessen

“All my cast members hate me,” Spelling told Ryan Seacrest of her former Beverly Hills, 90210 pals. The problem? Spelling believes the actors — especially Thiessen — disapprove of how she met her husband, Dean McDermott. “She doesn’t talk to me anymore,” Spelling said.

While a source told Us Weekly in 2016 that the two had ended their 10-year feud, Spelling’s appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race one year later reignited the rumors that the two weren’t on the best of terms.

After a performer paid homage to Thiessen’s 90210 character, Valerie Malone, her former costar Jennie Garth refused to say the Saved by the Bell alum’s name. Spelling then chimed in, “Just say, ‘That which we don’t speak of.’