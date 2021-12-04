Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag

Mascara-tears galore! Conrad and Montag’s friendship fell apart as the cameras rolled on the set of their smash reality series The Hills. The former roommates and BFFs memorably feuded over Montag’s boyfriend-turned-husband Spencer Pratt, along with the infamous accusation from Conrad, that the couple had leaked a sex tape.

In August 2021, Montag accused her former costar of treating her like a “dog,” but also said she feels “so much love” for the designer.

“It didn’t have to go that way,” she said during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast of their long-running feud. “She chose and wanted it to go that way, and then kept following up with that, and then kept blaming things on me and blaming her [rumored] sex tape on me.”