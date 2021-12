Jef Holm and Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Holm slammed his ex-friend in September 2017 after it was announced that the race car driver would be the season 22 Bachelor. “Oh, the stories I could tell …” he tweeted. “I stopped being friends with him years ago because he’s disgusting.”

The two appeared together on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012. Maynard picked Holm, while Luyendyk Jr. was the runner-up. However, Maynard and Holm called it quits later that year.